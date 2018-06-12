Kildare's Bike Week 2018 has something for everyone

National Bike Week, which takes place annually, runs this week until Sunday, June 17.

There are a wide range of events taking place throughout the county including a car free day on the canal, Naas next Saturday, June 16 and a family fun cycle from Maynooth to Kilcock on Sunday, June 17.

Bike Week helps to promote the health, leisure and the fun in cycling and helps to highlight the option of choosing cycling as a means to get to work, to do the school run or to do everyday tasks.

Cycling is environmentally friendly activity because it removes traffic from the roads and bikes create neither noise nor pollution.

Public transport policy is moving in the direction of providing greater cycling infrastructure on the basis, as has been found in other countries, that, if done properly, it is the best way to relieve congestion and improve public health, living standards in urban areas and, in certain cases, improve the local economy in towns which are struggling commercially as businesses moving to out of town retail parks.

The benefits are most obvious in urban areas where traffic congestion is at its worst, and it has been used to best effect in countries where this is the case.

Investment in cycling, public policy analysts have found, is the single most efficient and cost effective measure to improve public health and reduce the burden of health care costs that a government can take.

Bike week, which caters for the family, as well as cycling enthusiasts has something for all ages and abilities, from fun cycles, events organised with schools, historic tours, art competitions, car free days, cinema screenings and electric bike shows.

Events include car free day at the canal in Naas on the June 16. Everyone is welcome to come and enjoy the experience.

A group cycle will be held in Naas on June 13.

The first showing of the Dutch Film “Why we Cycle” will take place in Kildare on the June 12 in the Glenroyal Hotel, Maynooth at 8 pm.

A historic graveyard cycle took place in Maynooth last Sunday, and a family fun cycle from Maynooth to Kilcock will take place Sunday, June 17.

Over 500 primary school pupils from around the county will take part in events during Bike Week. There are art competitions being held for children under 12 at Kildare, Newbridge and Athy Libraries.

GreenAer, the Electric Bike Shop is holding a bike show on June 14 in Kildare County Council Offices, Naas. People can take a free test ride on their range of electrical bikes.

Kildare County Council plans to have two exercise bikes in the Council Offices in Devoy Park, Naas and the hope is that they can get staff, councillors and members of the public to use the bike.

Contact Naas Neighbourhood Greenways at clearbill1@gmail.com for more information on events in Naas.

And contact Maynooth Cycling at maynoothcycling@gmail.co

m for more information.

For more see bikeweek.ie