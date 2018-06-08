All roads lead to Athy for Kildare County Show on June 17

The Kildare County Show will take place on Sunday June 17 at 11am in the GAA grounds in Athy.

This will be an action packed day of fun for all of the family including a Food Fayre, quality machinery and cars, a dog show, bubble soccer, sheep dog trials, music and dancing, a petting corner and much much more.

All accompanied under 14s are free of charge.

The Kildare County Show Society has contributed greatly to the social and economic development of Athy and its hinterland over the past hundred years and intends to continue to do so for many years to come.

"One of its great strengths has been to grow with changing circumstances, adapting in format and emphasis over the years to meet the demands of modern times and economic circumstances," said a spokesperson.

"In recent years its committee has numbered over 50 people giving generously of their time and voluntary effort. This commitment and the ability to provide a relevant and entertaining show has continued to make the Kildare County Show held in the Athy Showgrounds, a very special event for over a century."

