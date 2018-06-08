Lifesaving volunteers stage fundraising event in Naas tonight

A Naas-based group of first responders will stage a fundraising this evening at 33 South Main.

It’s being organised by the Naas Community First Responders, a voluntary group which was set up eleven months ago.

These are civilians who work with the National Ambulance Service.

When emergency services are alerted to a case of cardiac arrest, chest pain, choking or a stroke, members of a first responder team will be dispatched to the scene to perform emergency life saving treatment while waiting on the ambulance service to arrive.

Because the responders live in the local area they can arrive within minutes of a call and administer CPR and reassurance to patients until the ambulance arrives. The quick response can increase the chances of survival.

The fundraiser will feature a raffle and games with prizes to be to be won. Tickets are €10 and are available at the premises.

This is their biggest fundraiser before the group “goes live” on a date to be agreed with the NAS.

“We will use a roster system and we have 15 volunteers from the Naas area. We will cover all of the Naas area, Johnstown, Sallins and part of Caragh and we are always looking for volunteers,” said Rebecca Cox of NCFR.

The group has trained one of its volunteers as a trainer and this means that new volunteers can be trained within the group and the training arrangements are more flexible than if it had to be conducted elsewhere.

All of the funding raised will help to pay for training, uniforms and equipment.