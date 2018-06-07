Free hazardous waste disposal day at Kildare dump next week

Kildare householders can get rid of household hazardous waste for free next Wednesday, June 13.

Kildare County Council is running a free household hazardous waste drop off day at Silliot Hill dump in Kilcullen from 8am to 3.45pm (last car entry at 3.30pm).

The event is open only to householders and all items must be in original packaging and labelled. A full list of items accepted is available on www.kildare.ie/countycouncil/environment.

Many everyday household items, fluids and containers are considered hazardous to both the environment and human health if not stored and disposed of correctly.

Joanne Rourke, Eastern-Midlands Regional Waste Management Office explained that even common household items such as cooking oil and detergents can be considered hazardous if not treated with proper care and consideration.

“Waste is classified as being hazardous when it displays one or more of the hazardous properties listed in the Waste Management Act. These relevant properties are explosive, oxidizing, flammable, irritant, harmful, toxic, or carcinogenic.”

“People are surprised to learn how many common items around the home fit this criteria, for example mixed fuels, batteries – car and household, medicinal waste, pesticides, herbicides, paints and varnishes. Household detergents, anti freeze, oil filters, adhesives and aerosols should also be considered as hazardous and treated accordingly,” she advised.

“The careless disposal of hazardous household waste has the potential to cause physical injury to waste disposal workers and contaminate septic tanks or our wastewater systems if poured down sinks, toilets or drains.”

Dara Wyer, Environmental Awareness Officer, Environment Department, Kildare County Council said, “This event is an opportunity for people to rid their homes of such waste safely and for free.

“It is also an opportunity for us all to consider replacing these items, where possible, with environmentally friendly, natural products. Ideas and recipes on how to create household cleaners from common non-hazardous ingredients will be available on the day or by contacting Kildare County Council Environment Section at 045 980588 or environ@kildarecoco.ie," he said.

This one day event is funded by the Department of Communications, Climate Action and Environment and supported by Eastern Midlands Regional Waste Management Office.