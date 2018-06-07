KILDARE TRAFFIC ALERT: Night time roadworks in the Newbridge area

There will be night time roadworks at Lumville House near Newbridge between June 13 and 15.

The council is scheduled to carry out night time road re-surfacing works at the junction of the Green Rd (R413)/Kilcullen Rd (L7042).

These works will be carried between 7pm and 6am.

Temporary traffic management measures will be operating at the junction during these road works, which will result in delays for the users of the junction.

During the works, the Curragh Camp/Golf Course Rd arm of the Lumville House junction will be closed. All traffic to and from the Curragh Camp/Golf Course Rd will be diverted to Donnelly’s Hallow at the junction to the Rugby Club.

"Kildare County Council apologises for any inconvenience caused and thanks you for your co-operation," said a council spokesperson.

Works are also due to be carried out between the Cattle Grid at McDonagh Pitch and Putt Club and the Curragh Camp Church.

In order to facilitate these works, a road closure has been obtained for these works and will operate between Ballymany Roundabout and Brownstown Cross from 7pm to 6am each night.

A road diversion will be in operation.

Enquiries can be made to the Kildare-Newbridge Municipal District. Phone number 045 437 556.