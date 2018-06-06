Former Irish rugby player, John Hayes, Jackie Tyrell and Tomás Ó Sé to attend June Fest Newbridge Parish Race Day

Celebrities including former Ireland and Munster rugby star, John 'Bull' Hayes; sports broadcaster, Jackie Tyrrell and former Kerry footballer, Tomas O'Se are due to stop off in Kildare this Saturday for the June Fest Newbridge Parish Race Day at the Curragh.

The sports personalities will also bring along the Sam Maguire and Liam McCarthy cups.

The first of eight races kicks off at 2.35pm and the gates open at 12 noon.

The organisers say there will be great racing, parish kids teams sports demos between races, free entertainment and a free children's fun zone. Activities include an Enchanted Wood, Food Village, Sports Zone and Fun Zone with puppet workshops, Flea Circus, and a magician.

Adults admission is €15 and accompanied kids are free.

For more information, log on to www.junefest.ie

