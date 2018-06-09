My Kildare Life interview with singer Michael English

Michael is the son of Pat and Colette, and has two sisters, Olivia and Patriona.

WHAT IS YOUR FIRST KILDARE MEMORY?

It’s a music one, I remember my dad playing his accordion at our kitchen fire a lot of evenings when we were growing up, and I remember on Friday nights we would have traditional music sessions in the house where neighbouring musicians would all come to our house.

That’s where I got the love of music, that’s where I started to play. We had an old piano in the front room and I’d sit in on the session and play. They’re great memories growing up. Music was always a part of our house and a part of our daily lives.

What’s your FAVOURITE THING ABOUT KILDARE?

First and foremost, I love Castledermot, I love the people, I have lots and lots of friends in Castledermot. Obviously I go back as much as I can whenever I’m not on tour to visit family and friends. Friends are so important in any walk of life, but I’m away 16 weeks out of the year so it’s always nice to get back to Kildare.

What’s your IDEAL DAY OUT IN THE COUNTY?

I do over 300 shows a year, so I’m away an awful lot. Maybe it’s different for other people who like a day out when they’re off, but when I’m off I just like to go home. People are always visiting our house, it’s kind of an open house, just to go back there and sit down and relax really is a perfect day.

There’s nothing like going for a walk from where we live into the village of Castledermot, and meeting people along the way. The simple things really.

What’s your FAVOURITE RESTAURANT?

Whenever I go back to Castledermot, there’s just one coffee shop called The Mad Hatter. That’s a great little restaurant for just having a cup of tea or coffee, but for me it’s meeting people because it’s always the locals that you’ll meet in there.

But there’s no better restaurant than my own house, my mother always had something on the table whenever somebody came in.

WHAT GIVES KILDARE ITS UNIQUENESS?

Well, I would have to say it’s my favourite county in Ireland after growing up there. I meet lots of great people all over the world and all over Ireland but I don’t think there’s any nicer people than the people from where you come from. Kildare is a great place to even go for a walk and I like cycling the Curragh.

HOW IS THE MUSIC CAREER GOING?

It’s going great, I’m loving it more than ever. The whole music business in Ireland has been given a new lease of life. I’m doing more shows now than I ever did.

It’s always nice to come home to Kildare, it’s an opportunity for my mother and father to come see me.

Michael curently has a new album in the pipeline, and will release another new single soon. He will perform in the Dolmen in Carlow on July 6.

