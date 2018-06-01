Minister Bruton is to officially open Gaelscoil Mhic Aodha in Kildare town this morning

The Minister for Education is due to officially opens the new €4m Gaelscoil Mhic Aodha in Kildare town this morning.

Minister Richard Bruton was due to visit the new two storey primary school building with eight classrooms on the site of the former Magee Barracks. The new building also features a general purpose hall, support learning spaces and ancillary accommodation.

Over €4m was invested by the Government to provide these new state of the art facilities for Gaelscoil Mhic Aodha. The total capital spend in the Kildare region alone on school buildings is over €200m in the last seven years.

Speaking at the official opening at Gaelscoil Mhic Aodha, Minister Bruton said, “I am delighted to be here at Gaelscoil Mhic Aodha today to mark the opening of these fantastic new facilities.We are investing hundreds of millions of euros into building and equipping schools so that we will have one of the best education and training systems in Europe. Since 2011, the capital investment in the school sector amounts to over €3.1billion.”