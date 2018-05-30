Newbridge, Kilcock and Celbridge schools receive flag for promotion of Irish language

Three Kildare 80 were honoured for their pomotion of the Irish language at a special presentation last week.

Scoil Foghlaim le Chéile, Gaelcholáiste Chill Dara and Pobalscoil Chill Droichid received their Gaelbhratach flag. Over 700 pupils, from both primary and secondary schools, gathered in the Pavilion at Leopardstown racecourse in Dublin to attend the Gaelbhratach presentation on Tuesday 22 May. The Gaelbhratach scheme, funded by Foras na Gaeilge, and organised by Gael Linn, with the support of Conradh na Gaeilge and Glór na nGael, recognises the promotion of the Irish language in both secondary and primary schools around the country.

There was a fantastic atmosphere at the event and the delight of the students, and indeed their teachers, in being recognised for their work was palpable. Adding to their enjoyment was the performance of the group Seo Linn who had the students dancing and singing along to their many hits ‘as Gaeilge’ throughout the event. Acting as MCs, TV stars Micheál Ó Ciaraidh and Gráinne Bleasdale made sure the event ran smoothly with their light-hearted approach!

Gaelcholáiste Chill Dara students Tara Ní Reachtain and Rían Ó hAilín proudly accepted the flag on behalf of their school

The two Gael Linn officials in charge of the Gaelbhratach scheme, Andrea Ní Fhaoláin and Mairéad Ní Thiománaigh were very proud of all the schools and what they had achieved during the year. They explained that it takes a lot of hard work for a school to be awarded the Gaelbhratach, that they have many targets to reach and that all of this work must be verified through various means, including postings on the Gaelbhratach blog and keeping a journal which is forwarded to Gael Linn at the end of the year.

The Gaelbhratach scheme, initiated in 2013, has gone from strength to strength. In fact, there is a long waiting list of schools throughout the country wishing to be accepted into the scheme.

Seán Ó Coinn, CEO of Foras na Gaeilge and Antoine Ó Coileáin, CEO of Gael Linn also spoke at the event and thanked the teachers for their support for the scheme within their schools. They also commended the co-operation of the three organisations involved in running the scheme, who are all funded by Foras na Gaeilge and have the same goals as regards the promotion of our language.

Pobalscoil Chill Droichid students Éilís Pluymers, Emily Azzali and Daniel Herron proudly accepted the flag on behalf of their school