Naas duo honoured by German city for services to twinning

Naas twinning members Órla O’Connell and Tim Mulvihill were both recently awarded an 'Urkunde' by the City of Dillingen an der Donau in Germany for their work in building the relationship between the two towns.

The award is an official recognition of efforts made by both Órla and Tim and was presented at a ceremony in the Bavarian town by Mayor of Dillingen, Frank Kunz, marking 20 years of twinning between Naas and Dillingen.

As a teacher in St Mary’s, Naas, Órla was involved in the very first exchanges 30 years ago.

It took 10 years before the twinning agreement was officially signed by then Mayor of Naas, Ms Mary French in 1998.

Since then the relationship has grown from strength to strength. Tim Mulvihill was also acknowledged with the same civic honour for the role he has played in developing the partnership.

Over the years, approximately 250 students have traded places and 100 Irish adults have visited Dillingen.

German visitors are a common sight in Naas during the summer and especially at the Easter Parade.

Most recently, a delegation from Naas attended the WIR Business Expo in Dillingen which was supported by INTO Kildare and Tourism Ireland.

Chairman of Naas Twinning, Tim Casey congratulated Órla and Tim on their awards saying; “Órla and Tim are the epitome of twinning.

“They have worked quietly and diligently behind the scenes for years ensuring that our two communities can share so many rich experiences together."

Naas Mayor, Rob Power added "We're delighted to see their efforts acknowledged and to see first-hand the positive impact that twinning has had on families and friendships on both sides. Órla and Tim have certainly done their town proud.”

