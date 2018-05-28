Kildare TD says future of Dunnes Stores at Naas Superquinn site not in doubt

Local TD James Lawless has moved to allay fears that Dunnes Stores, which bought the old Superquinn site on Naas’s Main Street, could be pulling out of the deal.

Rumours were rife throughout the town’s business community this morning, but the deputy rang Bannon’s the auctioneers who dealt with the sale of the property.

According to Deputy Lawless, the company, which has been given planning permission to make changes to the site, have begun to take down old hoardings, revealing old “To Let” signs.

It was these signs, he believes, which lead to confusion. He said the signs will be “in the next day or two”. However, the Leinster Leader visited the site this afternoon and could find no evidence for such signs.

“The plan is that Dunnes Stores will be open by Christmas,” Deputy Lawless assured the Leinster Leader.

Access to the once vibrant site has been blocked off for a number of years