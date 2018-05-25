Castletown House gets Kildare's first Fáilte Ireland customer service award

Celbridge’s Castletown House has become the first visitor attraction in Kildare to be accredited with an Excellence in Customer Service award from Fáilte Ireland.

The programme is aimed at helping tourism attractions and businesses reach the highest standards in customer care, which can result in major benefits such as business growth, additional repeat business, increased visitor spend and positive recommendations.

Pauline Kennedy, Supervisor Guide at Castletown, on accepting the award said that the presentation of the accreditation was recognition of the dedication of the guiding team from the OPW at Castletown House to maintain excellence in customer service.

READ ALSO: Expansion plans at Osprey Hotel in Naas get the green light

“Today’s accreditation from Fáilte Ireland is testament of the hard work and dedication of our knowledgeable and professional team of guides. At Castletown House, we have always considered the public to be at the core of everything we do. The awarding of the accreditation will help ensure that our customer service continues to deliver excellence and ensures that every customer has a memorable experience when they visit.”

Castletown House is the largest and most significant Palladian style country house in Ireland. The house is located in Celbridge, Co.Kildare and was built in 1722 by William Connolly, speaker of the Irish House of Commons. The Office of Public Works (OPW) accepted the property on behalf of the State in 1994 and is engaged in an extensive and ongoing conservation programme at Castletown. It is one of the OPW’s most popular and visited attractions.