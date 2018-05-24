Expansion plans at Osprey Hotel in Naas get the green light

The Osprey Hotel In Naas has got the go ahead for a 24 bedroom expansion.

The application also comprises the redistribution of 32 car park spaces, including ten new spaces in the existing bus parking bays.

An Bord Pleanala upheld a decision to grant permission for the extension, which will bring the number of bedrooms at the four star venue to 132.

Naas Village Owners Management CLG, which manages apartments there, made a submission to Kildare County Council claiming that the planning application did not have adequate provision for on-site parking. The submission also claimed that the development would overlook existing properties and have an impact on privacy. It also claimed there would a loss of 24 car park spaces.

KCC granted permission eight months ago and this was appealed by NVOM to An Bord Pleanala.

Among the conditions imposed by ABP is that the proposed apart-hotel development “shall be used only as a short-stay tourist accommodation facility and shall not be used for permanent occupation or for use a student residence”.