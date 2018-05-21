New Aldi store to open in Kildare as part of €160m Irish investment

Aldi’s new Leixlip “Project Fresh” store will open its doors to customers for the first time on Thursday, June 7 at 9am.

Aldi said there will be a new layout and design with a shop floor spanning 1,254m², 100 free car parking spaces, wide aisles and hi-spec fixtures and fittings.

The new store will be Aldi’s eighth in Kildare. Aldi currently operates stores in Athy, Celbridge, Kildare Town, Maynooth, Clane, Monread Road Naas and Jigginstown Road Naas.

"To celebrate the opening of Aldi’s new Leixlip store, a day of family fun and festivities is planned. Entertainers will be providing face painting and balloon modelling for the kids, while the KFM team will also be on site playing music throughout the day," said the company.

There will be a wide range of special opening offers.

The new store is part of Aldi’s €160m investment in its Irish store network. Aldi has committed €100m to constructing and opening 20 new stores by the end of 2019, while Project Fresh sees Aldi invest a further €60m in revamping the layout and design of all its 131 stores nationwide.

