Killcullen residents invited to free private screening of Taking Stock film

One of the Kildare Short Grass Films funding recipients will host a private screening of their short film called Taking Stock on Thursday 31 May at 8pm in Killcullen Town Hall Theatre.

There will be a wine reception from 7pm at Crean's Place, Killcullen. This free event is being presented to the people of Killcullen and surrounding areas as a thank you to all the local people who helped bring our film to the big screen.

This Irish drama short film was written and directed by Siobhán McMahon and produced by Emma Owen from Babyjane Productions.

Starring Kelly Gough, Michael O’Kelly and Rachel Lynch (a resident of Kildare), the film tells the story of a farmer who battles through the aftermath of a cattle raid. It explores the affect this has on him and his family and how one copes in tough circumstances.

This ambitious project was funded by Kildare Short Grass Films; an initiative of Kildare County Council headed by Lucina Russell Arts Officer. Lucina brings together both professional and aspiring film makers in Kildare to create a film cultural legacy.

"We couldn’t have done it without the support of all the cast, crew and the locals – they are the ones who deserve all the credit," says Emma Owen from Babyjane Productions.

"The significant grant-aid awarded from Kildare County Council was further enhanced by sponsorship from Crean's Place Restaurant Killculllen, Ashover Lodge Killcullen, Cine Electric Ardmore Studios and Element Post Production. We owe them our sincerest gratitude."

She said this story is not unique to Ireland. It happens all around the world and thieves never think of the consequences their actions have on the farmer and their families.

"We also want to thank our relentless crew who worked tirelessly throughout the project. We were extremely lucky to have IFTA winning DoP Burschi Wojnar, award winning sound designer Paul Rowland and two-time Emmy nominated composer Joseph Conlan on our team," she said.

"We are excited to see how the film performs on the festival circuit both nationally and internationally. It’s a story that will resonate with all audiences throughout the world as it’s a real human story - a beautiful, poignant and searingly honest portrayal of marriage and human emotions in a difficult time."

The event is free to attend, however booking is advisable as seating is limited. Please contact Emma on 083 107 8292 or email: emma@babyjaneproductions.com