Kildare weather: overcast day predicted for Monday

It is predicted to be overcast today in County Kildare. There will be some patchy rain or drizzle, and it will be mainly dry during the day.

Maximum temperatures of 12 to 14 degrees Celsius are predicted. Winds will be light and variable for much of the day in the east and southeast, but light to moderate northerly winds elsewhere will extend to all parts later, according to Met Eireann.

Tonight will be mostly dry, with clear spells developing, but a few spots of drizzle may occur, with minimum temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees.

Tuesday will be dry with some sunny spells.