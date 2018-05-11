DAY SIX - Meet the Kildare Roses 2018 - Sinead Casey, Sophie Cross and Stephanie McGlynn

The Kildare Rose 2018 will be crowned at a gala night in the Westgrove Hotel in Clane on Saturday May 19.

The selection event will once again be hosted by former International Rose of Tralee Maria Walsh.

Some 19 young women are in the running to represent Kildare on the Tralee stage this year, following in the footsteps of last year’s Rose, teacher Deirbhile Mulvihill from Kilcock.

This year’s bunch of Roses have had a busy few months leading up to the selection night, including days out at Mondello and Lily O’Brien’s Chocolates in Newbridge. The Roses also fundraise for the Johnstown-based children’s charity, the Jack & Jill Foundation.

Sinead Casey, Robertstown. SPONSOR: Reilly's SuperValu, Sallins

My name is Sinead Casey. I'm 20 years old and from Robertstown. I am the oldest of two children and have a younger sister Shauna.

I am currently studying finance in Maynooth and am in my second year.

After I finish my degree, I hope to travel for a year before coming back to Ireland and getting my masters in finance.

I love Gaelic football and any chance I get to have a kick around with the ladies on the Mothers and Others team who are apart of Na Fianna I take it. I have really enjoyed wearing my sash and making friends for life.

Sophie Cross, Celbridge. SPONSOR: Tom Cross Coaches

My name is Sophie Courtney-Cross, I’m 18 years old I’m from Celbridge. I’m the oldest of 5.

I am currently in Ballyfermot studying sound engineering.

I am big into my music I have experimented at mixing some samplers and I have also had the chance to sing and get recorded thanks to collage and it has helped me to realise that I would love to become a performer and get a chance to get on stage and sing my songs and get a shot at making it in the music business.

Stephanie McGlynn, The Curragh. SPONSOR: Monasterevin Motors

I’m Stephanie McGlynn, 22 and from The Curragh. I’m the youngest of two, my brother lives in Melbourne.

I’m a recent graduate of Planning, Geography and Environmental Policy from UCD. I’ve recently come home from working and travelling Australia and New Zealand, I love traveling and being outdoors.

My life is basically centered around horses. Im sure I could ride a horse before I could walk! I work part-time riding out in a racing yard and freelance for horse sales around Europe. I consider myself extremely lucky to have a job I love, it’s just a bonus to get paid for it!

