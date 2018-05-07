Kildare weather: cloudy and sunny this Bank Holiday Monday

Mist and fog this morning in Kildare is expected to give way to sunny spells for this Bank Holiday Monday.

According to Met Eireann, the county can also expect some cloudy periods today, but with warm sunshine and top temperatures of 18 to 21C.

It will be dry for much of tonight, with some clear spells early on, but turning misty and cloudy later, with some rain developing before dawn. Lowest temperatures 9 or 10 C.