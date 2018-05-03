High Court quashes Minister's directive on Donaghcumper

The High Court has quashed a direction of the Minister for Housing and Urban Development, Damien English to Kildare County Council to change the Celbridge Local Area Plan (LAP).

His intervention in the LAP would have allowed development at the historic Donaghcumper demesne and a change of zoning at Crodaun, on the edge of the town.

But in the High Court this afternoon, Judge Robert Haughton quashed the Minister’s instruction.

In the past County Councillors had opted to change the Town Centre zoning at Donaghcumper to strategic open space, therefore deleting the potential of the site for future commercial, retail and residential development.

But Minister Damien English had issued a “draft Ministerial direction” on the issue, saying that the “the Donaghcomper site is centrally located and is the most appropriate location for a town centre zoning for future commercial, retail and other related facilities in accordance with the Development Plan guidelines.”

On July 14 last, the full Kildare County Council voted 21-5 to allow Celbridge-Leixlip councillors district to decide on their own Celbridge LAP, despite warnings from the Minister f that it was breaching planning guidelines.

Some 3,000 people in the Celbridge had signed a petition in favour of the councillors’ move.