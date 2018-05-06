Newbridge road closure to allow manhole shaft demolition and other works.

Thomas Street will be closed off from the junction with Eyre Street to the junction with Francis Lane in Newbridge from May 28 to June 1.

Kildare County Council said the temporary closure was at the request of Irish Water to facilitate manhole shaft demolition, and other works. Diversions will be put in place. Any submissions can be made to the council before May 4.

