Kildare Town Cycling Club to host 160km cycle for charity

The Kildare town cycling club will host its first charity fundraiser, Tower to Tower, in aid of the Day Care Centre on May 26 next.

Cyclists will leave the square at 8am that Saturday morning for Waterford City.

The route will travel through Kildare, Carlow, Kilkenny as part of the 160km trail from Kildare town to Waterford city.

All proceeds will go to the Day Care Centre.

Check out the club’s Facebook page for further details.

