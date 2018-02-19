Mass for brave Newbridge mum who battled cancer, Colette Nolan, RIP, to be held in Newbridge

A mass in memory of Colette Nolan, the young mother who bravely battled cancer but sadly passed away last week, will be held in Newbridge this evening, Monday, February 19.

Colette, 35, had been diagnosed with triple negative inflammatory breast cancer. She was originally from Moorefield Drive, and had been living in England, with her husband Tim, and was mother to a baby son, Zebedee. She was diagnosed in the summer of 2016, when her infant was just six months old.

Last year, she embarked on a series of expensive pioneering treatments in Turkey, called ChemoThermia, and several fundraisers were held in Newbridge to help the family meet their ongoing costs. However, the treatment was ultimately unsuccessful and Colette passed away peacefully in Istanbul last Tuesday, February 13.

The Nolan family are well known in the Newbridge community. Colette’s mother, Margaret, ran a playgroup in Moorefield Drive for nearly 40 years. She is the chairperson of the local fundraising committee for the Alzheimer's association.

Their dad, Eamonn, worked in Curragh Carpets for over 40 years and undertakes voluntary work for the Parish Meals on Wheels, and is the treasurer for the graveyard committee.

This is the second time for tragedy to strike the Nolan family with the girls losing their sister Darina White in a tragic accident 20 years ago.

Colette is survived by her husband and son, parents, brother Dermot, sister Yvonne, sister-in-law Ann, brother-in-law Ciaran, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives and worldwide friends.

A memorial mass will be held in St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge, this Monday, February 19, at 6pm to remember Colette.