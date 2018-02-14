Slight rise in empty commercial properties in Kildare

Kildare’s commercial vacancy rate stood at 13.2% in the last quarter of 2017, representing an increase of 0.3p% compared to the same period in 2016.

That’s according to the latest GeoDirectory Geoview Commercial Vacancy Report. The research reveals that 64.1% of the vacant commercial address points in Kildare have been empty for more than three years.

Leixlip, at 16.7% is the town with the highest commercial vacancy rate in Kildare and Maynooth, at 7.4% is the town with the lowest.

Overall, the national commercial vacancy rate in Ireland dropped slightly from 13.5% in Q4 2016 to 13.3% in Q4 2017, putting Kildare below average.

Commercial activity remains concentrated on the East coast of Ireland, with the Greater Dublin Area accounting for 33.2% of the overall national stock.

This is in stark contrast to Connacht and Ulster, with these provinces only accounting for 13.7% and 7.8% of the national stock respectively.

Sligo had the highest commercial vacancy rate in the country at 18.7%, while Kerry recorded the lowest vacancy rate at 10.5%