Irish Derby 2018 Festival schedule, transport, travel and tickets

The Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby festival schedule:

Friday, June 29

Gates open 4pm

5.25: Irish Stallions Farms 2yo Maiden 7f

6: Silken Thomas and Lock 13 Maiden over 8f

6.35: Joe.ie Handicap 6f

7.45: Her.ie Apprentice Derby 12f

7.10: Habitat EBF Premier Handicap 12f

8.20: Paddy Power Handicap 10f

8.55: SportsJoe Maiden over 10f

9.00: Summer Sounds at the Curragh featuring DJ Bláthnaid Treacy

Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby Day, Saturday, June 30

Gates open 11.30am

12.30: Winning Line previews

1.40: Dubai Duty Free Finest Surprise 2yo Maiden. Value €20,000

2.15 Tote Rockingham Handicap

2.50 Dubai Duty Free Jumeirah Creekside Dash (Listed). Value: €50,000

3.25: DDF Millennium Millionaire Celebration Stakes (Listed). Value: €50,000

4.00: Dubai Duty Free Full of Surprises Summer Fillies Premier Handicap. Value: €50,000

4.35: GAIN Railway Stakes (Group 2)

5.15: Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby (Group 1 Classic). Value: €1.5 million

5.55pm: Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships Premier Handicap (2 miles). Value: €50,000

Sunday, July 1

Gates open 12 noon

1.45: Barronstown Stud Maiden

2.20: Westgrove Hotel Handicap

2.55: Grangecon Stud Stakes (Group 3)

3.30: Finlay Volvo International Stakes (Group 3)

4.05: Lyndsey and Eleanor Comer Trust Premier Handicap

4.40: Juddmonte Pretty Polly Stakes (Group 1)

5.15: Comer Group International Curragh Cup (Group 2)

5.50: Troytown Grey Abbey Equine Hospital Handicap.

Transport

Located just off exit 12 of the M7, getting to the Curragh couldn't be easier. There is a dedicated Dublin Coach Service from Burgh Quay (see dublincoach.ie) and shuttle buses from Kildare Village and Kildare Train Station. Dublin Coach also makes request stops at the Curragh Racecourse on racedays on its regular scheduled services through Kildare. If you are driving there is plenty of free parking available at the Curragh.

Admission Prices

Derby Friday featuring Summer Sounds at the Curragh, Friday, June 29:

Adult — €20

Senior/Under 25 — €12

Children under 18 (accompanied by adult) — FREE

Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby Day, Saturday, June 30

Adult — €35

Senior/Under 25 — €25

Children under 18 (accompanied by adult) — FREE

Pre-book on www.curragh.ie

Juddmonte Pretty Polly Stakes Day, Sunday, July 1

Adult — €20

Senior/Under 25 — €12

Children under 18 (accompanied by adult) — FREE

READ ALSO: Last Irish Derby call as racing commentator Dessie Scahill set to retire