Kildare get Derry in the football qualifiers

Kildare have drawn Derry in the All Ireland Qualifers.
All Ireland Qualifier: Round 1 Games to be played on Saturday June 9/10; First team at home but Div 3 or 4 teams will have home advantage v Div 1 or 2 teams
Derry v Kildare;
Meath v Tyrone;
Louth v London (h);
Wicklow v Cavan;
Offaly v Antrim;
Mayo v Limerick (h);
Westmeath v Armagh;
Wexford v Waterford
