Kildare get Derry in the football qualifiers

Kildare have drawn Derry in the All Ireland Qualifers.

All Ireland Qualifier: Round 1 Games to be played on Saturday June 9/10; First team at home but Div 3 or 4 teams will have home advantage v Div 1 or 2 teams

Derry v Kildare;

Meath v Tyrone;

Louth v London (h);

Wicklow v Cavan;

Offaly v Antrim;

Mayo v Limerick (h);

Westmeath v Armagh;

Wexford v Waterford

