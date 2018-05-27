Deplorable Kildare crash out to Carlow

In the end there was all of seven points between Carlow and Kildare and in fairness few could complain as the outsiders showed more hunger, more endeavour, more work rate, winning on a final score line of Carlow 2-14 Kildare 1-10 and book a place in the Leinster SFC semi final.

From the word go Carlow made their intentions know getting in a few shoulders in before a ball was even kicked and despite Carlow playing against a stiffish breeze made the early running helped with a wonderful display from Paul Broderick who kicked no less than 11 points, Carlow not hitting one wide throughout the entire game while Kildare had a total of eleven, plus a missed penalty.

A terrible blunder by Robbie Molloy in the Carlow goal saw Daniel Flynn react quickest punching to the net but Carlow replied when a long range free from Daniel St Ledger went all the way to the Kildare net.

Kildare missed three frees early on, had a penalty brilliantly saved by Molloy, that led to Éanna O'Connor being replaced before the break, with Carlow leading 1-8 to 1-3.

Kildare dominated the second half as Carlow retreated and then broke when the opporutnity presented itself and while Kildare got the lead back to three with 63 on the clock that was as close as it got while Carlow scored a brilliant break away goal in the 74 minute from corner back Conor Lawlor just before the final whistle.

For Carlow it is a place in the Leinster semi final. Kildare will be anxiously awaiting for the Round 1 Qualifier draw (tomorrow morning 8.30 Ratio 1) but on this performance they look like a team that will need a miracle to lift themselves after this humilating performance.

Scorers: Carlow, Paul Broderick 0-11 (9 frees), Conor Lawlor 1-0, Daniel St Ledgere 1-0 (free), Ciaran Moran 0-1, Darrag Foley 0-1, Sean Gannon 0-1.

Kildare, Daniel Flynn 1-1, Kevin Feely 0-3 (3 frees), Paul Cribbin 0-3, Kevin Flynn 0-2, Daniel Flynn 0-1.

CARLOW: Robbie Molloy; Chris Crowley, Shane Redmond, Conor Lawlor; Jordan Morrissey, Daniel St Ledger, Ciarán Moran; Seán Murphy, Eoghan Ruth; Seán Gannon, Darragh Foley, Diarmuid Walshe; Paul Broderick, Darragh O'Brien, John Murphy. Subs: Danny Moran for Chris Crowley (49 minutes); Lee Walker for Darragh O'brien (65 minuts).Cian Lawler for Diarmuid Walshe (54 minutes).

KILDARE: Mark Donnellan; Peter Kelly, David Hyland, Mick O'Grady; Johnny Byrne, Eoin Doyle cpt., Kevin Flynn; Kevin Feely, Paul Cribbin; Fergal Conway, Keith Cribbin, Paddy Brophy; Éanna O'Connor, Daniel Flynn, Niall Kelly. Subs: Chrs Healy for Éanna O'Connor (30 minutes); Davis Slattery for Keith Cribbin (53minutes); Tommy Moolick for Paddy Brophy (60 minutes); Eamonn Callaghan for Niall Kelly (66 minutes).

REFEREE: Cormac Reilly, Meath.