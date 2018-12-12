Kildare hurling goalkeeper Paul Dermody announces his retirement

Veteran Kildare hurling goalkeeper Paul Dermody has announced his retirement.

The Eire Og Corra Choill man said on Twitter: “It has been a fantastic decade or so and a privilege to be part of the Kildare goalkeeping union”.

He also thanked the management and players he has worked with, along with his family and club.

Dermody’s silverware includes two Christy Ring cup medals in 2014 and 2018 and three National Hurling League titles.