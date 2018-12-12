Kildare hurling goalkeeper Paul Dermody announces his retirement
Veteran net minder has over a decade of service
Kildare goalkeeper Paul Dermody
Veteran Kildare hurling goalkeeper Paul Dermody has announced his retirement.
The Eire Og Corra Choill man said on Twitter: “It has been a fantastic decade or so and a privilege to be part of the Kildare goalkeeping union”.
He also thanked the management and players he has worked with, along with his family and club.
Dermody’s silverware includes two Christy Ring cup medals in 2014 and 2018 and three National Hurling League titles.
All the best @KildareGAA hurling @DavidHerity as they embark on another season... Strange using the word 'they' but I've FINALLY stepped away from Kildare inter county hurling... It has been a fantastic decade or so and a privilege to be part of the Kildare goalkeeping union.— Paul Dermody (@LillycatPaul) December 11, 2018
Best of luck in retirement to Kildare’s veteran net minder Paul Dermody— GPA (@gaelicplayers) December 12, 2018
Over a decade of service to inter county hurling, winning 2 Christy Ring titles, 3 National League Titles and achieving 2 GPA Champion 15 Awards in 2009 & 2014
Best wishes Paul pic.twitter.com/Q11HjpJEJe
