TMH captain Peter Kelly: I felt we needed a bit more at half time

Incredible was how Two Mile House captain, Peter Kelly, described the feeling after the final whistle of the Leinster Club IFC final in O'Connor Park, Tullamore, on Saturday

“It was a very, very tough battle throughout and with only a point separating us at the end it went right down to the wire but it is such a great feeling just to get over the line" said the House captain.

Did he think his side had enough of a lead at the break?

“To be honest I felt we needed to be more ahead, it was a very strong wind, and maybe it died down slightly but I felt we should have been eight or nine points ahead at half time.”

A magnificent servant for both club and county, Kelly added “Shamrocks threw everything at us in the second half and we just about scraped through.

“For the last five or six minutes they started throwing in high balls in and in one way that suited us as we dealt with them reasonably well, they could probably have kept the ball a bit better but look we are absolutely thrilled with the result, it really tops off a great season and that's for sure and while we will enjoy this for a day or two we will then get straight back into it, the season is not over yet by any means as we will begin preparations for the All Ireland semi final and a meeting with the Munster champions, Kerry's Kilcummin" added the team captain.