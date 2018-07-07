WATCH: Highlights of Kildare's victory over Fermanagh in Round 4 of the Qualifiers
Super 8s here we come!
Kildare v Fermanagh
Kildare have reached the Super 8s after racking up a 3-20 to 18 victory over Fermanagh in Round 4 of the Senior Football Championship Qualifiers in Navan this evening.
Watch the Official GAA highlights below.
Check out the full-time highlights here between Fermanagh and Kildare! pic.twitter.com/beznAsCmFu— The GAA (@officialgaa) July 7, 2018
