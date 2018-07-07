Kildare's blooming Lilies are into Super 8s

Kildare are through to the Super 8s following an impressive victory over Fermanagh in Pairc Tailteann this evening on a final score line of Kildare 3-20 Fermanagh 0-18.

Kildare dominated the opening half playing some magnificent football that had Fermanagh clutching at straws. In particular their kick outs were magnificent, varying long with short but more times than not getting their target.

Running off the shoulder at speed The Lilies took some magnificent points with Neil Flynn in sparkling form hitting five in the opening.

The Kildare goal in the 7th minute came from a long ball in from Fergal Conway, after gaining possession from the kick out; Daniel Flynn fielded the ball on the edge of the square before turning and finding the net.

Fermanagh had some chances but wild shooting let them down while Kildare defence stood strong and tall.

Half time score saw Kildare lead 1-13 to 0-5.

WATCH: Highlights of Kildare's victory over Fermanagh in Round 4 of the Qualifiers

Fermanage certaily put up a better display in the second half although never threatening to haul back the deficit as Kildare emptied their bench but still finish in impressive fashion with substitute Chris Healy netting 1-2, his goal a cheeky effort in the 75 minute.

Scorers: Kildare, Neil Flynn 1-6 (3 frees), Daniel Flynn 1-3, Chris Healy 1-2, Kevin Flynn 0-2, Kevin Feely 0-1, Tommy Moolick 0-1, Keith Cribbin 0-1, Peter Kelly 0-1, Fergal Conway 0-1, Paddy Brophy 0-1, Paul Cribbin 0-1.

Fermanagh, Seamus Quigley 0-7 (5 frees), Ryan Jones 0-2, Declan McCusker 0-1, Sean Quigley 0-2, Barry Mulrone 0-1, James McMahon 0-1, Ruairi Corrigan 0-1, Daniel Teague 0-1 Tomas Corrigan 0-1,

KILDARE: Mark Donnellan; Peter Kelly, David Hyland, Mick O'Grady; Johnny Byrne, Eoin Doyle cpt., Kevin Flynn; Kevin Feely, Tommy Moolick; Fergal Conway, Paul Cribbin, Keith Cribbin; Neil Flynn, Daniel Flynn, Paddy Brophy. Subs: Fionn Dowling for Tommy Moolick (45 minutes); Chris Healy for Kevin Feely (46 minutes): Niall Kelly for Paul Cribbin (49 minuts); David Slattery for Keith Cribbin (52 minutes); Eamonn Callaghan for Daniel Flynn (55 minutes); Mark Hyland for Neil Flynn (63 minutes).

FERMANAGH: Patrick Cadden; Daniel Teague, Che Cullen, Michael Jones; Barry Mulrone, James McMahon, Lee Cullen; Eoin Donnelly, Ryan Jones; Tom Clarke, Declan McCusker, Aidan Breen; Ruairí Corrigan, Conall Jones, Seamus Quigley. Subs: Kane Connor for Daniel Teague (24 minutes); Tomás Corrigan for Aideen Breen (32 minutes); Ryan Lyons for Conall Jones (half time); Paul McCusker for Tom Clarke (44 minutes); Sean Quigley for Ruairi Corrigan (46 minutes); Conor McGee for Barry Mulrone (57 minutes).

REFEREE: Michael Collins, Cork.