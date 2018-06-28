Tickets for Kildare v Mayo game only available through local clubs

The management Committee of Kildare GAA have thanked clubs and fans throughout the county for their support over the past few days.

The full statement reads:

“Coiste Chontae Chill Dara would like to place on record our heartfelt thanks to the clubs and followers of Kildare GAA, who have been so supportive not just this week but through all good times and bad. That is something that we have never taken for granted.

“It is a source of great regret therefore that we will not be able to accommodate the huge demand for tickets among the Kildare GAA public for this game, and thank you for your understanding and patience in this regard.

“We would ask people who do not have a ticket for the match on Saturday not to turn up in Newbridge.”

With just a little over 8,000 tickets available for the game, it is expected that there will be no tickets for general sale; any tickets available will be channeled through the clubs.

It is understood that season tickets holders, members of Club Kildare and relevant bodies in Mayo will be accommodated as much as is feasable.

It should be said that it was always understood that if the game went ahead at St Conleth’s Park tickets, understandably, would be very tight. However reports that Mayo would outnumber Kildare fans, reported in some quarters by four times, are very much wide of the mark.

