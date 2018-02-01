Lilies Ladies team to take on Offaly named

Following their walk-over last week against Leitrim, the Kildare Ladies team to take on Offaly in the Lidl Ladies National Football League,in Edenederry this Saturday, has been announced.

Full line up:

1 Rebecca McGuirk Suncroft;

2 Rachel Cribbin Balyna, 3 Amy Horan Ballymore, 4 Rachael Corrigan Naas;

5 Louise Scully Ellistown, 6 Caoimhe Keoghegan Balyna, 7 Trina Duggan Suncroft;

8 Siobhan O'Sullivan Eadestown, 9 Aisling Curley Moorefield;

10 Niamh Sinnott Monasterevin, 11 Róisín Byrne (cpt) Sarsfields, 12 Grace Clifford Eadestown;

13 Emer Fogarty St. Laurences,14 Ellen Dowling Suncroft, 15 Molly Price, Sarsfields.

The game throws-in at 2pm on Saturday in Edenderry GAA grounds.

Last week Offaly lost to Roscommon 5-14 to 0-8.