LIVE BLOG: Six Presidential candidates pitch to Kildare County Council for nominations

Six Presidential hopefuls who are seeking a nomination for the forthcoming election are to make their pitches to Kildare County Council this afternoon.

KCC representatives will hear from Gavin Duffy (2.10pm), Joan Freeman (2.30pm), Marie Goretti Moylan (2.50pm), John Groarke (3.10pm), Kevin Sharkey (3.30pm) and James P. Smyth (3.50pm).

