Six Presidential candidates now on Kildare County Council speaking list this Monday

Six Presidential hopefuls are now listed to speak at Monday’s special meeting of Kildare County Council.

Earlier this week it emerged that three people had applied to address the Council on August 27 in connection with a Presidential election nomination - Kevin Sharkey, Gavin Duffy and James P Smyth.

Since then three others have indicated their intention: Joan Freeman, Marie Goretti Moylan and John Groarke.

Each have been given approximate speaking times as follows: Gavin Duffy (2.10pm), Joan Freeman (2.30pm), Marie Goretti Moylan (2.50pm), John Groarke (3.10pm), Kevin Sharkey (3.30pm) and James P. Smyth (3.50pm).

The public meeting takes place, Monday coming, August 27 at the Council HQ in Aras Chill Dara, Naas at 2pm.

A candidate must get the support of at least four local authorities or 20 TDs and Senators to enter the election race.

The Council cannot formally nominate anyone until the presidential election order is given.

The meeting is to give potential candidates for election as President of Ireland the opportunity to attend

and present to the members of Kildare County Council.

A Council spokesperson said the potential candidates have been advised that they shall address the members for not

more than ten minutes and that following each address, there will be a period of not more than 10 minutes for questions and answers.