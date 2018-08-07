REVEALED: The winner of the best place to get your nails done in Kildare..

WINNER ALRIGHT!

We asked YOU to decide on where is the best place to get your nails done in Kildare is, and you answered by voting in your thousands.

Congratulations to Beauty Depot in Naas, the pick of Leinster Leader readers for the best place to get your nails done in the county!

The salon in the Caspo Centre received a whopping 19% of the public vote.

Harmonie Beauty Room in Naas came in second with 13% of the vote; in third place is La Perfecta in Sallins with 9% of the vote.

Thanks to all who voted and well done to the winners and all the nominated restaurants. For full results of the poll, click here.

