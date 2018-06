To celebrate Ireland's first ever National Burger Day today, June 21, we're on the hunt for Kildare's Best Burger.

We're looking for YOUR nominees, as part of our 'Best of Kildare' series.

Where can we find it?

Comment your favourites on Facebook, or tweet us!

SEE ALSO: The winner of our vote to find the Best Pub Grub in Kildare is...