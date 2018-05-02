Kildare legend Christy Moore to perform intimate gig in Athy this summer

Kildare's legendary singer-songwriter Christy Moore will perform an intimate gig in Athy this summer.

The Newbridge native will roll back the years and play a fully seated concert in the famous Dreamland Ballroom on Thursday, July 19.

The venue has hosted huge names in the music business like Johnny Cash, Joe Dolan and many Big Irish Showbands.

Christy will be joined on stage on the night by legendary guitar player Declan Sinnott , also banjo and fiddle player Cathal Hayden, and percussionist Jimmy Higgins.

Tickets have already gone on sale for the historic event from The Gem, Athy and on Ticketmaster.