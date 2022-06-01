Search

02 Jun 2022

'Flavours of Kildare' food and beverage event to take place later this month

Examples of products that will be on display. Pic Supplied

Ciarán Mather

01 Jun 2022 5:30 PM

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

An event exploring the 'Flavours of Kildare' will take place later this month.

Kildare County Council’s Local Enterprise Office (LEO) “Flavours of Kildare” Cluster — the Food, Beverage & Hospitality Network —hosts its next event for 2022, titled “Lean for Food and Drinks Business”.

Food Entrepreneurs in the county will be offered the opportunity to look at their food business through a ‘Lean Lens’, gain knowledge of how to reduce waste, deliver value for the customer, and how to engage their team in the whole process along with a live case study speaker from the food industry on the day.

Since launching, the Flavours of Kildare Network has provided a peer learning and support network to Food, Beverage and Hospitality business owners and managers in Kildare. 

Commenting on the announcement, Managing Director and speaker Allyson English of Jigsaw Better Business said: “I am looking to sharing my knowledge and insights having worked with many food, beverage, and hospitality businesses through the LEAN programme.

"Learning how to become a lean business by creating more efficient processes are key to businesses in the food, beverage and hospitality sectors."

"Simple changes can help drive significant and effective results to your bottom-line costs and productivity," she added.

John Mulcahy, the Senior Enterprise Development Officer at Kildare County Council LEO, also said: "Our ambition is to create a vibrant and sustainable food and drinks sector which will not only add to Kildare’s reputation but will also encourage other producers and providers to recognise Kildare as a place that will support their ambitions.

"We are very fortunate to have an experienced animator such as Jane Manzor work with us on the development of the Kildare food and drinks sector over the coming year: her work will support the network of food and drinks businesses within the county to develop an exciting programme of activities which will engage the industry itself, tourists and the broader Kildare public."

Flavours of Kildare's Lean for Food Business Event will run from 10am-12pm on Tuesday, June21 , 2022 in the Merits Building Naas.

Those interested in attending must register online here or call the LEO Office on 045-980 838.

