Five new homes being planned for Roseberry area of Kildare

A planning application has been submitted to Kildare County Council for the construction of a cluster of five homes in Roseberry, Newbridge.
The proposed dwellings consist of four detached dormer dwellings and one detached single storey dwelling with five domestic garages.
Also in the plans is the construction of a new vehicular access and roadway off local road 7040-1 route leading to five individual entrances to each of these five houses.
Permission is also sought for site landscaping as well as associated site works and services including a connection to the public mains water supply system.
The proposed residential project has an estimated construction value of €1.5m, according to database, Construction Information Services.
