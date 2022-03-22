EVENT: North Kildare RFC to host auction, quiz and raffle this Friday

Pic: North Kildare RFC website
The North Kildare RFC U13's is set to host an auction, a quiz and a raffle this Friday.
A raffle and silent auction will be held, while those interested in the quiz can book a table for four people for €40.
Those involved in the quiz will compete for a cash prize.
All proceeds will go towards the U13's Easter tour.
The event will take place this Friday, March 25 from 7.30pm at the grounds of North Kildare RFC.
