22 Mar 2022

EVENT: North Kildare RFC to host auction, quiz and raffle this Friday

Pic: North Kildare RFC website

22 Mar 2022 5:15 PM

The North Kildare RFC U13's is set to host an auction, a quiz and a raffle this Friday.

A raffle and silent auction will be held, while those interested in the quiz can book a table for four people for €40.

Those involved in the quiz will compete for a cash prize.

All proceeds will go towards the U13's Easter tour.

The event will take place this Friday, March 25 from 7.30pm at the grounds of North Kildare RFC.

Local News

