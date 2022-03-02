LATEST: All-night vigil for Ukraine planned in Kildare by Newbridge Parish this Friday

File Pic
An all-night vigil for Ukraine planned in Kildare by Newbridge Parish this Friday, March 4.
The Parish said in a statement: "The people of Ukraine are not sleeping at the moment, and Friday's vigil is a sign of solidarity with them.
"Beginning with the Stations of the Cross on Friday at 7pm and ending on Saturday morning at 9.30am with Mass."
The Parish added that members of the public are welcome to join them at any time, and for any amount of time.
"A prayer wall will be placed at the back of the Church, and you are welcome to come and sign your name as a commitment to say that you stand with the people of Ukraine and that you remember them in your prayers."
