Vintage tractor, car, bike and lorry charity run to take place in Rathangan, Kildare this Sunday

The latest vintage tractor, car, bike and lorry charity run will take place in Rathangan, County Kildare later this week.
The announcement was made by Anne Duggan Connolly, who said: "11th Vintage tractor, car, bike & lorry run in aid of Rathangan Day Care Centre will take place this Sunday, March 6 at 12 noon.
"Registration from 11 in the Parish Office (beside the church) in Chapel Yard.
She added: "Refreshments and raffle in the Community Centre afterwards; all are welcome.
"For further information, contact Jackie Harrison 0872332388 or Deirdre Kavanagh 0877564910."
