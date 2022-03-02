Search

02 Mar 2022

Vintage tractor, car, bike and lorry charity run to take place in Rathangan, Kildare this Sunday

File Pic

Reporter:

Reporter

02 Mar 2022 3:30 PM

The latest vintage tractor, car, bike and lorry charity run will take place in Rathangan, County Kildare later this week.

The announcement was made by Anne Duggan Connolly, who said: "11th Vintage tractor, car, bike & lorry run in aid of Rathangan Day Care Centre will take place this Sunday, March 6 at 12 noon.

"Registration from 11 in the Parish Office (beside the church) in Chapel Yard.

She added: "Refreshments and raffle in the Community Centre afterwards; all are welcome.

"For further information, contact Jackie Harrison 0872332388 or Deirdre Kavanagh 0877564910."

