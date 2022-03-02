Kildare candidate successful in inaugural Leinster Camogie Coaching Academy

Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
Chairperson of Leinster Camogie Linda Kenny announced the sixteen successful candidates who will take part in the inaugural Leinster Camogie Coaching Academy 2022.
Blathnaid Tennyson from Coill Dubh is the sole Kildare representative in the academy. The opening session of the 2022 Leinster Coaching Academy will take place on Saturday, March 12th at the Technological University of the Shannon, Athlone IT.
The Leinster Coaching Academy is a new initiative where Camogie coaches across the province will now be provided with a platform to enhance their coaching journeys, with in person up-skilling across various areas of coaching and mentoring in their own environment during and after the programme.
The programme aims to increase the number and visibility of female coaches active across various clubs, educational environments and at Intercounty level across the province of Leinster.
There is a 50:50 male and female split in the candidates and the full list is below.
Marcus Dennehy Naomh Fionnbarra & St Anne Louth
Helen O’Regan Eire Og GreystonesWicklow
Niall Burke Na Fianna Meath
Derek Leahy Banrion Gaels Laois
Katherina Kinsella Setanta & Presentation College Carlow
Blathnaid Tennyson Coill Dubh Kildare
Michelle Forde Trim Meath
Noel Lillis Muinebheag Carlow
Bernie Corroon Clonkill Westmeath
Cathy Ryan Nurney Kildare
Padraig Hannon Tullamore Offaly
Paul Forde Bennettsbridge Kilkenny
Eoghan Stuart St Maurs Dublin
Shirley Dowd Erins Own Kilkenny
Freda Browne Na Gaeil Óga Dublin
David O’Sullivan Clann na nGael Fontenoy Dublin
