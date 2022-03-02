Search

02 Mar 2022

Kildare candidate successful in inaugural Leinster Camogie Coaching Academy

Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Reporter:

Daragh Nolan

02 Mar 2022 10:15 AM

Email:

daragh.nolan@leinsterleader.ie

Chairperson of Leinster Camogie Linda Kenny announced the sixteen successful candidates who will take part in the inaugural Leinster Camogie Coaching Academy 2022. 

Blathnaid Tennyson from Coill Dubh is the sole Kildare representative in the academy. The opening session of the 2022 Leinster Coaching Academy will take place on Saturday, March 12th at the Technological University of the Shannon, Athlone IT.

The Leinster Coaching Academy is a new initiative where Camogie coaches across the province will now be provided with a platform to enhance their coaching journeys, with in person up-skilling across various areas of coaching and mentoring in their own environment during and after the programme. 

The programme aims to increase the number and visibility of female coaches active across various clubs, educational environments and at Intercounty level across the province of Leinster.

There is a 50:50 male and female split in the candidates and the full list is below.

Marcus Dennehy Naomh Fionnbarra & St Anne Louth

Helen O’Regan Eire Og GreystonesWicklow

Niall Burke Na Fianna Meath

Derek Leahy Banrion Gaels Laois

Katherina Kinsella Setanta & Presentation College Carlow

Blathnaid Tennyson Coill Dubh Kildare

Michelle Forde Trim Meath

Noel Lillis Muinebheag Carlow

Bernie Corroon Clonkill Westmeath

Cathy Ryan Nurney Kildare

Padraig Hannon Tullamore Offaly

Paul Forde Bennettsbridge Kilkenny

Eoghan Stuart St Maurs Dublin

Shirley Dowd Erins Own Kilkenny

Freda Browne Na Gaeil Óga Dublin

David O’Sullivan Clann na nGael Fontenoy Dublin

