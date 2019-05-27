The Last Count: Newbridge and Clane declare as Kildare's Local Election 2019 count wraps up

After three days, eight counts and two recounts at Punchestown, the Kildare Local Election 2019 has wrapped up.

Newbridge and Clane were the last two Local Electoral Areas to declare after lunchtime on Monday.

In Newbridge, Social Democrat Chris Pender, Fianna Fáil's Rob Power and Noel Heavey and Fine Gael's Tracey O'Dwyer and Peggy O'Dwyer joined poll topper Fiona McLoughlin Healy, who was elected last night.

The Clane councillors are Brendan Weld (FG), Padraig McEvoy (Ind), Daragh Fitzpatrick (FF), Aidan Farrelly (Social Democrats) and Brendan Wyse (Fine Gael).

A full list of the councillors elected to Kildare County Council in the 2019 Local Elections can be found HERE.

Several sitting county councillors lost their seats in this election - these included Thomas Redmond, SF, in Athy, Reada Cronin, SF, in Maynooth, Teresa Murray, Ind, in Maynooth and Anthony Larkin, Ind, Leixlip.

But there will also be 19 new councillors with three from the Green Party, four for the Social Democrats, three Labour Party, four for Fianna Fail and five for Fine Gael.

