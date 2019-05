WHO IS MY COUNTY COUNCILLOR? Running list of new Kildare County Council members as they are elected

These are the newly-elected Kildare County Councillors after the 2019 Local Election

ATHY LEA - FIVE SEATS - COUNT COMPLETE

Mark Wall - Labour

Aoife Breslin - Labour

Ivan Keatley - Fine Gael

Veralouise Behan - Fianna Fáil

Brian Dooley - Fianna Fáil

KILDARE LEA - FIVE SEATS - RECOUNT OF SIXTH COUNT IS COMPLETE AND RESULT BELOW STANDS

Suzanne Doyle - Fianna Fáil

Anne Connolly - Fianna Fáil

Kevin Duffy - Fine Gael

Mark Stafford - Fine Gael

Patriia Ryan - Sinn Fin

CELBRIDGE LEA - FOUR SEATS - COUNT COMPLETE AFTER RECOUNT

Michael Coleman - Fianna Fáil

Íde Cussen - Independent

Vanessa Liston - Green Party

Ciara Galvin - Labour

NAAS LEA - SEVEN SEATS - COUNT COMPLETE

Vincent P Martin - Green Party

Evie Sammon - Fine Gael

Fintan Brett - Fine Gael

Seamie Moore - Independent

Anne Breen - Lab

Bill Clear - Social Democrats

Carmel Kelly - Fianna Fáil

NEWBRIDGE LEA - SIX SEATS - COUNT TO COMMENCE SUNDAY AFTERNOON

CLANE LEA - FIVE SEATS - COUNT TO COMMENCE SUNDAY AFTERNOON

LEIXLIP LEA - THREE SEATS - COUNT TO COMMENCE SUNDAY AFTERNOON

MAYNOOTH LEA - FIVE SEATS - COUNT TO COMMENCE SUNDAY AFTERNOON

