Kildare Deaths, March 4

Richard (Dick) Edghill, Clonmullion, Athy/Newbridge

The death has occurred of Richard (Dick) Edghill, Clonmullion, Athy, Kildare / Newbridge, Kildare. Formerly of Newbridge, Co. Kildare. Predeceased by Ann, Mr Edghill passed away peacefully at Naas General Hospital at Thursday, March 3. Sadly missed by his loving daughters Lucinda and Tanya, sons Richard and Ultan, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughter in law, brothers William (Bill) and Albert (Bert), sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Richard rest in peace. Funeral arrangements later.

Monica (Mona) Meagher (née Wardell Farrell), College Road, Clane

The death has occurred of Monica (Mona) Meagher (née Wardell Farrell), College Road, Clane. Meagher (nee Wardell Farrell), Monica (Mona), College Road, Clane and late of Bellebrook, Celbridge, Co. Kildare and Sallyhouse, Lucan, Co. Dublin. She passed away peacefully on March 2 surrounded by her loving family in the kind care of the staff at St. Vincent’s Nursing Home Athy. Predeceased by her beloved husband Tom and her sisters Phyllis and Catherine. Sadly missed by her sisters Anna and Angela, brother Seamus, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Woods House, Clane on Friday from 4pm to 7pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 9.45am to arrive at Clane Parish Church for 10am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Mainham Cemetery.

The funeral mass can be viewed live on Saturday morning by clicking on the following link :

https://www.claneparish.com/webcam/

James (Jim) Noonan, Bodenstown, Sallins, Kildare/Ballynoe, Cork

The death has occurred of James (Jim) Noonan, Bodenstown, Sallins, Kildare/Ballynoe, Cork. Noonan, James (Jim), Bodenstown, Sallins, and formally of Glentrasna, Ballynoe, Fermoy, Co. Cork passed away peacefully at home in his beloved Bodenstown on March 2, surrounded and cared for by his adoring family. A hard-working, devoted husband and much loved father who will be deeply missed by his loving wife Margaret (The Queen), his children, Gabrielle, Adrian, Sinead, Carol, Mairead and Catriona, daughter-in-law Geraldine, sons-in-law John, Peter, Conor, David and Aaron, twenty three heartbroken grandchildren, three great grandchildren, sister Nora, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at his home on Saturday from 3pm to 6pm. House Private at all other times please. Removal on Sunday to arrive at the Church of St. Patrick & St. Brigid, Clane for 11.30am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Bodenstown Cemetery.

The funeral mass can be viewed on Sunday at 11.30am by clicking on the following link: https://www.claneparish.com/webcam/

Our heartfelt thanks to all those who cared for Dad and supported the family throughout his brave fight. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Friends of St Brigid’s Hospice, The Curragh by clicking on the following link :

https://friendsofstbrigidshospice.ie/ways-to-donate/

John O'Neill, Lucan, Dublin / Celbridge

The death has occurred of John O'Neill, Lucan, Dublin / Celbridge. Mr O'Neill passed away on March 1 (suddenly but peacefully) in the loving care of the staff at Cherry Ward, Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Predeceased by his brother Harry and his parents Rosanna and Henry. Sadly missed by his loving cousin Jimmy Healy, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Celbridge, on Friday evening (March 4) between 6pm and 7pm. Removal on Saturday morning (March 5) to St. Patrick’s Church, Esker arriving for Requiem Mass at 10am followed by burial in Donacomper Cemetery, Celbridge. John’s funeral Mass may be viewed online (live only) by following this LINK on Saturday morning at 10.00am.

Messages of sympathy and condolences for the family may be left at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com.



