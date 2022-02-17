Kildare Deaths, February 17

Nuala Healy (née Brennan), Woodlands, Naas / Wexford

Formerly of Goresbridge, Co. Wexford, Nuala Healy passed away peacefully at Saint James's Hospital, Dublin surrounded by her loving family. Wife of the late Jerry and grandad of the late Eamonn. Sadly missed by her loving daughters Mairead and Mary, son John, sons in law John, Tim and Jovan, grandchildren, great granddaughter, brothers and sisters, brothers and sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Nuala rest in peace.

Reposing at her family home on Friday from 3pm with Rosary at 7pm. Removal on Saturday to arrive at the Church of the Irish Martyrs, Ballycane for 11 o'clock Requiem Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to St. Corban’s Cemetery.

Maura Coughlan (née Wall), Oaklawns, Athy



Maura Coughlan, Oaklawns, Athy passed away peacefully in the loving care of the staff of St. Joseph’s Ward, St. Vincent’s Hospital, Athy. Predeceased by her husband John (Johnny) and son-in-law Bertie. Sadly, missed by her daughters Rita, Aileen, Grainne and Pamela and son David, 17 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren, sons-in-law Jim, Michael and John, daughter-in-law Martina, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home yesterday, February 16, from 5pm concluding with Rosary at 7pm. Reposing at her home today Thursday, February 17, from 2pm until removal at 5.30pm to arrive for prayers at 6pm to St. Michael’s Parish Church, Athy. Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Friday 18 February, burial afterwards in St. Michael’s (New) Cemetery, Athy.

The Funeral Mass will be live streamed and can be viewed by on the Athy Parish Webcam.

Michael (Mickey) Walsh, Prosperous Rd., Clane

The death has occurred of Michael (Mickey) Walsh, Prosperous Rd., Clane on February 15, peacefully at Naas Hospital. deeply regretted by his loving wife Missy, children Michael, Ellen, Raymond, Suzanne and David, daughters-in-law Mary and Claire, son-in-law Peter, grandchildren Barney, Scarlett and Annabel, brother John, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace. Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Clane on Thursday from 4pm to 8pm. Removal on Friday at 10am to arrive at St Patrick and St. Brigid's Church, Clane for 10.30am funeral mass, followed by burial in Mainham Cemetery.

The funeral mass can be viewed on Friday at 10.30am by clicking on the following link: https://www.claneparish.com/webcam/

Joseph (Jody) Moore, Tilehurst Rd, Reading, UK /, Allenwood

The death has occurred of Joseph (Jody) Moore Tilehurst Rd, Reading, UK /, Allenwood. Formerly of Derrymullen, Allenwood, he passed away peacefully at The Royal Berkshire Hospital, Reading. Funeral arrangements later.

William O'Brien, Rochfort Manor, Graiguecullen, Carlow / Castledermot

The death has occurred of William O'Brien, Rochfort Manor, Graiguecullen, Carlow / Castledermot. William O’Brien, 114 Rochfort Manor, Graiguecullen, Carlow and formerly of Gravesend, Kent, England and Barnhill, Castledermot, Co Kildare, passed away peacefully, on February 14, in the loving care of the nurses and staff at Hillview Nursing Home, Carlow.

Beloved husband of Julia, much loved father of Kevin, Christopher, Stephen, Gaynam and Leanne and cherished brother of Maureen, Noel, Sean (Jack) and the late Christy and Eileen.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughter, brothers, sister, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law Julie, Kathryn and Sibella, Leanne’s partner Jens, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May William Rest In Peace

Reposing at Carpenter Bros. Funeral Home, Graiguecullen, from 5pm on Thursday, concluding with prayers at 7pm. Removal from there on Friday at 11.45am to St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen, arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.

William’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on St Clare’s Church, online streaming service by using the following link

https://www.graiguecullenkilleshin.com/

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St Fiacc’s House Graiguecullen.