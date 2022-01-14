Kildare Deaths, January 14, 2022

Margaret (Freda) Duffy RIP
Margaret (Freda) Duffy (née Donovan)
The death has occurred of Margaret (Freda) Duffy (née Donovan),Clonsilla, Dublin / Ballytore, Kildare. She passed away on January 11, unexpectedly and peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown, Margaret (Freda), beloved wife of Joseph (Joe) and dear mother of Joseph, John, Caroline and Maria; sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, daughters, grandchildren, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
May she rest in peace. Funeral arrangements later.
Shane O'Connor, Bray, Wicklow / Newbridge
The death has occurred of Shane O'Connor, Bray, Wicklow / Newbridge, Kildare. Shane passed away on January 7, 2022. He will be lovingly remembered forever by his heartbroken parents Sinead and Donal, his brothers and sisters, grandfather, aunts, uncles, cousins, his wonderful carers, extended family and many many close friends.
Shane will repose at Thomas Murphy and Sons Funeral Home, Boghall Road, Bray (A98R673), Friday evening, January 14, from 5pm to 7pm.
Please be mindful of social distancing and wear face coverings. Colourful clothing preferred. Family flowers only, donations to Pieta House.
A memorial service to celebrate Shane's life, for his family and close friends, will be held in The Martello, Bray, on Sunday, 16 January, from 2pm to 5pm. Covid Certs and face coverings required.
