Kildare deaths, November 5, 2021

Maura Therese Dolan

The death has occurred of Maura Therese Dolan (née Ní hÉideáin),Donabate, Dublin / Sutton, Dublin / Naas, Kildare, formerly of Baldoyle, Sutton and Clontarf, Dublin. Peacefully, surrounded by her family and in the wonderful tender loving care of the staff of St Vincent’s University Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Andrew F.X. Dear mother to Rosarii, Devnet and Andrew, predeceased by her dear brothers, Tadhg O’hÉideáin, Sir Sean O’hÉideáin, Liam O’hÉideáin and Rev Eustace (Eddie) O’hÉideáin. Mother-in-law to Tony and Paula, grandmother to Clodagh, Ciara and Sophie, great-grandmother to Keadie. Maura will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by her family, extended family, neighbours, carers and friends.

Maura's Funeral Mass will take place on Saturday, 6 November, at 10 am in St Patrick’s Church, Donabate, followed by burial at Fingal Cemetery. You can view the mass live on the church webcam or by clicking the following link http://www.donabateparish.ie/webcam. For those who would have liked to attend the funeral but can’t due to Covid-19 restrictions they may leave a personal message of sympathy by visiting https://www.masseybrosfuneralhomes.com/funeral-notices/. All enquiries to Massey Bros., Newtown Park, Blackrock. Tel: (01) 2804454. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Focus Ireland.

Elizabeth Farrell

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Liz) Farrell (née Dowling),Kingsbry, Maynooth, Kildare. Farrell (nee Dowling), Elizabeth (Liz), Kingsbry and late of Silken Vale and Old Greenfield, Maynooth, Co. Kildare, November 3rd 2021, peacefully at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown, surrounded by her loving family, beloved wife of the late Brian, deeply regretted by her loving son Darren, daughter Elaine, son-in-law James, daughter-in-law Robyn, grandchildren Killian, Kirsten, Niamh and Dylan, sisters, brother, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home on Friday from 4pm to 6pm. Removal from her residence on Saturday morning at 9.30am to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Maynooth for 10am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Laraghbryan Cemetery. House private please. People are welcome to view Liz's Funeral Mass on Saturday at 10am by clicking on the following link : http://maynoothparish.org/live-streaming/





Josephine Lennon

Lennon, Josephine (Josie), Morristown Estate, Newbridge, 3rd November 2021 (peacefully) in the loving tender care of the staff at Larchfield Park Nursing Home. Predeceased by her loving husband Anthony. Sadly missed by her loving family, daughters Mag, Rose, Patricia, Noelle, sons PJ and Ciaran, brothers, sisters, sons-in-law, 16 adored grandchildren, great-grandchild Rían, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Anderson and Leahy Funeral Home, Newbridge on Friday from 4pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 10.30am by Anderson & Leahy Funeral directors to arrive at Cill Mhuire Church, Ballymany for 11am Mass. Burial afterwards to St. Conleth’s Cemetery. Josie’s Funeral Mass will be live-streamed on www.newbridgeparish.ie/cill-mhuire-church

Patrick Tidd

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Tidd, Lakeside Park, Newbridge, Kildare / Ballyfermot, Dublin. Formerly of Ballyfermot, Dublin. Son of the late Joe. Suddenly, at Naas Hospital. Sadly missed by his loving Fiancée Kathy, children Kendall, Ava-Lillie, Shauna and Ross, Mother Marion, sister Mandy, aunts, uncles, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Glennon's Funeral Home, 32 Main Street, Newbridge, on Sunday from 5pm with rosary at 7pm. Please respect all Government and HSE guidelines. Removal on Monday morning to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Conleths Cemetery, Newbridge. Paddy's Funeral Mass will be live-streamed on the Newbridge Parish website:

https://www.newbridgeparish.ie/parish-church