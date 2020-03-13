Deaths in Co Kildare - March 13, 2020 

The death has occurred of Richard (Richie) Kelly

Woodglade, Fenagh, Carlow / Kildare



Peacefully, at Saint Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Sadly missed by his loving partner Mary, daughters Christina and Catherine, sons Richard and James, daughter-in-law Lorna, son-in-law Greg, grandchildren Jack, Dara and Alanna, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Richie Rest In Peace

Reposing at Glennon's funeral home, 32 Main Street, Newbridge, from 4 o'clock on Saturday with rosary at 7 o'clock. Removal on Sunday at 12.30 o'clock to arrive at The Church of the Holy Trinity, Allen, for requiem Mass at 1 o'clock. Burial afterwards in Allen Cemetery.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to "The Irish Cancer Society". Donations box in church.

The death has occurred of Bernadette (Ben) Morrison (née Turley)

Woodview, Tankards Garden, Newbridge, Kildare



Peacefully, at home, surrounded by her loving family. Wife of the late Billy. Sadly missed by her loving daughter Marian (Keenan), sons Billy, Peter, Thomas, Francis and John, son in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great-grandchild, sister Eileen, sister in law Margaret, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Bernadette Rest In Peace

Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings, a private family Funeral will take place in St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge, on Monday. Anybody wishing to pay to respects to the family can do so after the service at Barrettstown Cemetery at approximately 12.30pm.

The death has occurred of Seán NAUGHTON

Leixlip, Kildare / Marino, Dublin



NAUGHTON Seán (Leixlip, Co. Kildare and formerly of Marino, Dublin) February 25th, 2020, in Tenerife, Spain beloved husband of Noreen and dear father of Martin; Seán will be sadly missed by his loving wife, son, brother Eamonn, sisters Mary, Geraldine, Bernie, Anna May and Patsy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Lucan on Saturday evening (March 14th) between 4pm and 6pm.

To comply with Government Guidance on Covid-19 a private family Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday morning at 11.00 o’c (March 16th) in The Church of Our Lady’s Nativity, Leixlip followed by cremation in Glasnevin Crematorium. Please note webcast facility available to view the Mass at http://oln.ie/site/live-webcam/

You may also leave condolences below. No flowers please, donation, if desired, to to the Asthma Society of Ireland.

The death has occurred of Michael Francis DUIGNAN

The Park, Ballysax, Kildare / Kildare Town, Kildare



DUIGNAN Michael Francis (The Park, Ballysax, The Curragh, formerly of Melitta Park, Kildare Town) - 11th March 2020 (peacefully) at his home. Ret’d. from Kildare County Council. Sadly missed by his much loved wife Helen, daughter Tríona, sons Declan & Kealan, son-in-law Paul, daughters-in-law Tanya, Zoë, grandchildren Ethan, Abi, Jessica, Clíodhna, Juliet, Robert & Liam, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives & friends.

Reposing at his residence (Eircode R56RK79) on Friday from 4pm until 8pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 10.15am to arrive at the Carmelite Church, Kildare Town for 11am Mass. Funeral afterwards to Holy Cross Cemetery, Suncroft.

Family fowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation. Donations box in the Church.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.

The death has occurred of Chris McGinty (née Doran)

Shallon, Julianstown, Meath / Johnstownbridge, Kildare



Chris McGinty (nee Doran) Shallon, Julianstown and late of Jonhstown Bridge passed away peacefully on March 12th 2020.Loving wife of the late Fintan and cherished mother of the late Tina. Sadly missed by her loving son Terry and daughter Graínne. Deeply regretted by her brothers Dick and Christy (Boiler), sisters-in-law Eileen and Imelda, daughter-in-law Angela, son-in Tim, granchildren Laura, Shane, Evan, Clodagh, Conor, Drew and Luca, nephews, nieces, relatives and a large circle of friends.

May Chris Rest in Peace

Reposing at Terry's family home on Friday from 4pm to7pm.Requiem Mass in St Patrick's Church, Johnstown Bridge on Saturday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Kilshanroe Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Tredagh Lough Alzhermier's Day Care Center, Drogheda.

Owing to the current situation regarding the Coronavirus and following on from HSE guidelines we have been advised to make the difficult decision of keeping the house private for Close family only. At the Requiem Mass and Cemetery, it is requested to refrain from Shaking hands.

The Family will fully understand

if people refrain from attending the funeral

given the escalating crisis.

A prayer in Chris's memory would be greatly appreciated.

The death has occurred of Gerard (Gerry) McTernan

Maynooth, Kildare



McTernan, Gerard (Gerry), (trading as Jerrimac) Silkenvale, Maynooth, Co. Kildare, formerly of No.1 Parson Street, Maynooth, March 11th 2020, died peacefully under the excellent care of the staff of James Connolly Memorial Hospital. Deeply mourned by his loving daughter Claire, son Gerard, son-in-law Domenic, partner Ursula, adoring granddaughter Freya, brothers Tony, Larry, Peter, Ray and Martin, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of very dear friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at Reillys Funeral Home, Leinster Street, Maynooth on Friday from 5pm to 8pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Saturday at 10:30am to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Maynooth for 11am funeral Mass, followed by burial in Laraghbryan Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to St.James Hospital where the excellent staff have looked after him for the past decade

Please note: HSE / PHA advice will be applied to any public gathering in funeral homes and churches, there will be no hand shaking or hugging. Sneezing and coughing etiquette should be adhered to at all times.

With the Covid-19 national restrictions please feel free to offer your condolences on the RIP online condolence pages. If you are unable to attend Gerard's funeral it will be streamed live on www.maynoothparish.org

The death has occurred of Ireneusz (Irek) Nagorny

Maynooth, Kildare



Nagorny, Ireneusz (Irek), Laurence Avenue, Maynooth, Co.Kildare, March 11th 2020 peacefully at James Connolly Memorial Hospital, Blanchardstown. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Arlyn, daughter Karen, son Sean, mother Emilia, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his residence on Friday from 6pm with prayers on Sunday at 7pm. Removal on Monday at 10:30am to St.Mary's Church, Maynooth arriving for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by cremation in Glasnevin Crematorium

Please note: HSE / PHA advice will be applied to any public gathering in funeral homes and churches, there will be no hand shaking or hugging. Sneezing and coughing etiquette should be adhered to at all times.

With the Covid-19 national restrictions please feel free to offer your condolences on the RIP online condolence pages.

The death has occurred of Margaret SHIELS

Church View, Suncroft, Kildare



SHIELS (née Molloy) Margaret (Maggie) Church View, Suncroft, Co. Kildare - 12th March 2020 (peacefully) surrounded by her loving family. Wife of the late John, predeceased by her son Eamon; sadly missed by her son John, daughters Marie, Susan, & Sandra, grandchildren, great-grandchild, sisters, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives & friends.

May Margaret Rest in Peace

Reposing at Anderson & Leahy’s Funeral Home on Friday from 6pm until 8pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 10.15am to arrive at St. Brigid’s Church, Suncroft for 11am Mass. Funeral afterwards to Holy Cross Cemetery, Suncroft.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Friends of Naas Hospital. Donations box in Church.